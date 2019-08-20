Karnataka government transfers multicrore IMA scam to CBI

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP-led Karnataka Government on Tuesday handed over the probe of multi-crore IMA scam to CBI.

The Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadagi on Tuesday informed about the transfer to the Karnataka High Court during the hearing of public interest litigation seeking directions to the state handover the case to CBI.

The Advocate General placed the notification dated August 19, 2019, wherein State accorded sanction to handover the case to the CBI, before the division of bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Mohammad Nawaz.

Taking note of the same, the court said that the SIT will continue the probe till the CBI takes over the case.

As hundreds of depositors spread in different states were cheated by IMA, the Congress-JD(S) coalition government had constituted an SIT to probe the scam.

The Advocate General has also informed the court that they are yet to communicate the sanction accorded to entrust the case to CBI to the Centre.