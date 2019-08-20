Karnataka rains: Brahmagiri Hill in Kodagu develops deep cracks

Prajna G R By

Express News Service

MADIKERI: Bramhagiri Hill, a place of mythological importance and the birthplace of river Cauvery, is one of the most sacrosanct places in Kodagu. The historical place has developed cracks following incessant rain. The cracks have extended from the Talacauvery ‘kundike’ (place of holy water) to the top of the Bramhagiri Hill, sending fear among the residents of Bhagamandala and Talacauvery.

Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Annies K Joy requested scientists from the Geological Survey of India to study the landscape and submit a report.

“GSI scientists’ team has visited various spots. A detailed study and precautionary measures that need to be at these places will be submitted in a report on August 22,” he said.

Meanwhile, the residents of Bhagamandala said that the once-untouched hill has now witnessed human interference. One resident said, “During 2016, the forest department had taken earthmovers atop the hill to set up a rainwater harvesting unit. The hill was dug up for this.”

When asked, a former RFO of Bhagamandala, requesting anonymity said that this could not have been the reason for the crack.

"Recently, there had been landslides and earthmovers were used to clear it. This too might have affected the landform,” he said.