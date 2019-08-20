Home States Karnataka

Karnataka rains: Brahmagiri Hill in Kodagu develops deep cracks

Bramhagiri Hill, a place of mythological importance and the birth place of river Cauvery,  is one of the most sacrosanct places in Kodagu.

Published: 20th August 2019 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

A visual from flood-hit Kodagu district in Karnataka. | Express Photo Services

By Prajna G R
Express News Service

MADIKERI: Bramhagiri Hill, a place of mythological importance and the birthplace of river Cauvery,  is one of the most sacrosanct places in Kodagu. The historical place has developed cracks following incessant rain. The cracks have extended from the Talacauvery ‘kundike’ (place of holy water) to the top of the Bramhagiri Hill, sending fear among the residents of Bhagamandala and Talacauvery.

Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Annies K Joy requested scientists from the Geological Survey of India to study the landscape and submit a report.

“GSI scientists’ team has visited various spots. A detailed study and precautionary measures that need to be at these places will be submitted in a report on August 22,” he said.

Meanwhile, the residents of Bhagamandala said that the once-untouched hill has now witnessed human interference. One resident said, “During 2016, the forest department had taken earthmovers atop the hill to set up a rainwater harvesting unit. The hill was dug up for this.”

When asked, a former RFO of Bhagamandala, requesting anonymity said that this could not have been the reason for the crack.

"Recently, there had been landslides and earthmovers were used to clear it. This too might have affected the landform,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Brahmagiri Hill Brahmagiri Hill Cracks Kodagu Floods Flood Fury
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The alleged smugglers were carrying 3.5 lakh Saudi Riyals (Rs 74.37 lakh) each by concealing them in false bottoms created in sweet boxes and biscuit boxes. (Photo by special arrangement)
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
Delhi Rains: River Yamuna crosses danger mark as water level further rises
Gallery
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp