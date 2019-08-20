Home States Karnataka

Pre-University Education Dept steps in to help flood-hit students

Says several measures have been put in place to help pupils in 17 flood-hit districts in state; 3 circulars issued

A house at Manjari village in Chikkodi completely damaged in the recent floods

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Monday, the Department of Pre-University Education, announced several steps to alleviate the problems of students of first and second PU colleges in 17 flood-hit districts of the state. The Director of DPUE issued three circulars indicating steps to be taken by his deputies. As the first step, Committees headed by Deputy Directors (DD) of the department will be constituted to take remedial measures in districts where students of both government and private PU colleges are suffering due to destruction of basic infrastructure like buildings.

The Director also clarified that these Committees would have six persons, including the DD and Principals of five private PU colleges. “These committees should take necessary measures for the welfare of students,” the Director said. Additionally, the DD’s have been instructed to issue marks cards and other supporting academic documents for students of first and second PU free of cost, as soon as students apply for the same. The instructions also make it clear that students or parents can collect marks cards and other academic records from the office of the DDs or at the colleges itself.

The Director has also asked for the extension of the deadline fixed for admission for post-SSLC or equivalent exams, for students in the 17 districts. The deadline, earlier ending on August 6, will be pushed to August 23 for admission to first PU colleges. Ravaging floods this season have damaged government school infrastructure amounting to at least Rs 224.5 crore in the state. Giving out details, the Department of Public Instruction stated on Monday that as many as 7,777 schools — 7,497 primary schools and 285 secondary schools — have suffered damage during the 2019 floods.

Among the primary schools in the state, as many as 1,305 schools suffered damage in Chikkodi district alone. Shivamogga with 1,074 and Gadag with 1,025 schools stood next in terms of the number of primary schools that suffered losses. For secondary schools that incurred losses in the state, Mangaluru alone accounted for 95 of the total 285 schools. As many as 87 schools secondary schools were damaged in Shivamogga and 57 in Belagavi.

Estimated damage 
