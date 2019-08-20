Home States Karnataka

Security beefed up at Hampi amid terror threat

 The Ballari district police have provided armed security for monuments in Hampi from Monday.

Published: 20th August 2019

A policeman and a private guard in Hampi on Monday | Rachayya S Sthavarimath

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The Ballari district police have provided armed security for monuments in Hampi from Monday. The reason being, besides the high alert sounded in the state following intelligence inputs about a possible terror attack, police sources said that there has been ‘specific information’ about Hampi monuments being targeted. Police personnel, along with private guards working in Hampi, are now manning the monuments.

“Even in the past, some of the heritage monuments in North India have come under terror radar. As Hampi is frequented by both domestic and international tourists, we will be keeping a close vigil on the visitors,” a police officer said. Hampi has been termed one of the must-visit-destinations in India, and every year, the ruins receive maximum numbers of foreign tourists in Karnataka. 

A few months ago, Hampi was in news for wrong reasons after a group of tourists vandalized a few old structures. The police arrested five for the crime and they were also heavily penalised. “The monuments of Hampi have been under threat of vandalism for long. There are hundreds of monuments ... many do not have security. We are now providing security at important monuments, including Virupaksha Temple and Vijay Vittala Temple. If required, we will be deputing more numbers of police personnel in the next two days,” the official added.

The Hampi Management Authority and the Archaeological Survey of India who had promised constant vigil in Hampi, are yet to come up with a plan. With two vandalism incidents in Hampi and Nava Brindavana of Koppal district, the police are in no mood for any lapses. 

