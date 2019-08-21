Home States Karnataka

BSY’s man who impressed Amit Shah

For Jayachamararejendrapura Chandrashekaraiah Madhuswamy (65), becoming cabinet minister marked a phenomenal climb to his career.

JC Madhuswamy after taking oath. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

TUMAKURU:  For Jayachamararejendrapura Chandrashekaraiah Madhuswamy (65), becoming cabinet minister marked a phenomenal climb to his career. This is his fourth term as MLA, and first as BJP legislator.

Just a few years ago, he was not on good terms with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who favoured Madhuswamy’s foe KS Kiran Kumar, former Kallambella MLA. But when Yediyurappa formed his own political outfit, the Karnataka Janata Paksha, Madhuswamy followed him out and became his blue-eyed boy. The Lingayat leader defended the CM both inside the House and outside.

After V Somanna, it is Madhuswamy who is looked upon as Yediyurappa’s lieutenant. The ‘desi’ man who restricts himself to white dhoti and shirt, reportedly impressed BJP national president Amit Shah, and is a consensus candidate for the cabinet.

He did his BSc and LLB and practised law for some time, but always wanted to be recognised as a farmer. He has planted about 100 coconut saplings.

