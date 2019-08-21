Home States Karnataka

Man, who lost his pregnant wife in Karnataka landslides, strives to see her for the last time

Harish, an estate owner living in Thora village, has been digging the earth around what used to be his home, trying to find the body of his pregnant wife.

Published: 21st August 2019 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Harish at the landslide spot at Thora village in Kodagu district

Harish at the landslide spot at Thora village in Kodagu district

By Prajna GR
Express News Service

MADIKERI: The past twelve days have been filled with horror for Harish, an estate owner living in Thora village. His sole pursuit every day has been to dig the earth around what used to be his home, trying to find the body of his pregnant wife. He is yet to find her.

On August 8, Harish left his estate line-house, where he was staying with his wife Veena. He left to meet his employer at around 10.30 am, an everyday task. “It is a 10-minute walk from my house and while I was on the way, I heard a loud sound and turned back to see the whole mountain rolling down,” he narrated in terror.

Since that fateful day, he has been trying to come to terms with the landslide that took away everything he loved. “She was six months pregnant. Now she is buried under the landslide,” he mourned, standing alongside an earthmover that was busy digging up the earth. A total of six persons are missing in the landslide that has all but destroyed the village, leaving only soil in place.

While the work continues, Harish spoke of a time, not so long back, when he was happy. “I want to see her one last time,” he says in a choked voice. A native of Periyapatna, he moved to Kodagu in search of work when he was just 13. He started off with picking coffee at an estate. He quickly impressed his employer.

“The owner was extremely happy. After a few years, he supported and encouraged me to become an estate-owner myself. I managed to gain ownership of 1.5 acres and looked after it while working at my employer’s estate as well,” he reminisces.

Within time, he saved enough to build a house and got married to Veena. “I laid the foundation for the house in 2018. Then my marriage was fixed and we delayed construction for a year,” he said. Today, only the foundation stands amidstthe ruins of his life. “My wife, my unbornchild, my cattle, my domesticated animals, all are under this earth. Buried in less than one second,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Flood fury 2019 Karnataka floods 2019 Karnataka landsides Karnataka rains Karnataka wife landslide death
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)
Mithali Raj on how she was inspired by Sachin Tendulkar
WATCH: Over 140 vintage cars and 50 bikes on display at Chennai Motor Show
Gallery
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp