Notice issued to Karnataka MLAs over transfer of police officers

BENGALURU: The High Court on Tuesday issued notice to 23 MLAs, including former chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah, acting on a PIL questioning the transfer of police officials allegedly without following the norms and based on recommendations of elected representatives.

Hearing a petition filed by V Shashidhar, president of Akhila Karnataka Police Mahasangha, the court issued notice to the MLAs, including Dinesh Gundu Rao, Roshan Baig and Ramalinga Reddy.

The petitioner questioned the recommendation letters issued by MLAs seeking transfer of the police officers to their respective places and the then chief minister obliging the requests. The petitioner has enclosed copies of the recommendation letters in support of his petition.

Justice HT Narendra Prasad issued a notice to Directorate of Film Festivals, 66th National Film Awards-2018; BS Linga Devaru, director of Akka Communications Pvt Ltd and Tejaswini Enterprises in relation to a petition questioning five awards given to Kannada film ‘Nathicharami’.