Home States Karnataka

Notice issued to Karnataka MLAs over transfer of police officers

A petition questioned the recommendation letters issued by MLAs seeking transfer of the police officers to their respective places and the then chief minister obliging the requests.

Published: 21st August 2019 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka high court

Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The High Court on Tuesday issued notice to 23 MLAs, including former chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah, acting on a PIL questioning the transfer of police officials allegedly without following the norms and based on recommendations of elected representatives.

Hearing a petition filed by V Shashidhar, president of Akhila Karnataka Police Mahasangha, the court issued notice to the MLAs, including Dinesh Gundu Rao, Roshan Baig and Ramalinga Reddy.

The petitioner questioned the recommendation letters issued by MLAs seeking transfer of the police officers to their respective places and the then chief minister obliging the requests. The petitioner has enclosed copies of the recommendation letters in support of his petition.

Petition over film

Justice HT Narendra Prasad issued a notice to Directorate of Film Festivals, 66th National Film Awards-2018; BS Linga Devaru, director of Akka Communications Pvt Ltd and Tejaswini Enterprises in relation to a petition questioning five awards given to Kannada film ‘Nathicharami’.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka High Court Karnataka police officers transfer Akhila Karnataka Police Mahasangha Karnataka MLAs police notice
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)
Mithali Raj on how she was inspired by Sachin Tendulkar
WATCH: Over 140 vintage cars and 50 bikes on display at Chennai Motor Show
Gallery
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp