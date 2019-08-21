Home States Karnataka

Salary delay leads to debt crisis for Uttar Kannada forest staffers

Nearly 280 contract-based forest staff and their families are now staring at the debt they have accumulated in the last 4-5 months owing to a delay in their salaries.

Published: 21st August 2019 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

rainforests

Image used for representational purpose.

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

KARWAR: They walk fearlessly into thick forests, stay awake at nights manning camps to protect the Kali Tiger Reserve from poachers. But despite all their hard work, they are not paid wages in time, leading many into debt traps. Nearly 280 contract-based forest staff and their families are now staring at the debt they have accumulated in the last 4-5 months owing to a delay in their salaries. Hand loans from friends and relatives are helping them eke out an existence in and around Joida and Dandeli taluks of Uttara Kannada district.

For many, checking their bank accounts has become a daily affair for the past five months. They have been returning with dejected expressions on their faces. “I have been working as a guard for the past three years. I spend most of my time in the forest and return home only after dusk. I have no other means of income. It has become very difficult to live peacefully,” a staff member said.

These contract-based employees work on par with permanent employees when it comes to the amount of work. They often put in overtime as well. But the difference shows when it is payment time. Reacting to the issue, Sanjay Mohan, PCCF (Wildlife) said that he was aware of the delay in salary for the contract based staff of Kali Tiger Reserve. “The government has allocated funds recently and the salary will be credited to the employees within 2-3 days. There will not be any delay,” he said.

The opening of schools two months back has only added to their woes. “The children are demanding new clothes and shoes. I have only one child and I am unable to fulfil the demand. Imagine other families,” the guard said. Meanwhile, these families have run up tabs of thousands of rupees at grocery stores for ration and other items. “The shop owner is now forcing us to return the amount,” he said.

Like him, there are guards, drivers, watchers and other camp staff, besides technical teams that work on a contract basis and daily wages. While earlier, late payments would be adjusted with funds from the Tiger Foundation and reimbursed, from the last one-and-half years this practice has been stopped.“Earlier the delay was by two or three months. This time it is bad. Officials ask us to wait a few days or a week, but we have been kept waiting for five months now,” another staff said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
salary delay Kali Tiger Reserve contract workers
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)
Mithali Raj on how she was inspired by Sachin Tendulkar
WATCH: Over 140 vintage cars and 50 bikes on display at Chennai Motor Show
Gallery
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp