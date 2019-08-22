Some netas win ‘floor test’,choose rooms on top floor

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Top positions matter, so also the top floor at Vidhana Soudha. Most newly-minted ministers naturally are aiming high! For, some rooms on this floor are said to bring luck. So getting an office here, that too close to the CM’s chambers, is what even the most powerful ministers want. Ministers have been allotted rooms and the ‘lucky,’ few who have got the CM next door are also ensuring that their rooms are looking in the right direction--east or north — as per Vaastu.

Among the few who have got lucky rooms allocated are former CM Jagadish Shettar, who is now a cabinet minister under Yediyurappa. He has been allotted room no. 315. The number by itself has no special significance, but since it adds up to 9 (3+1+5) , believed to be a lucky number, the room is considered a blessing.

Former deputy CM K S Eshwarappa has got room number 329 (3+2+9) adds up to the lucky number 5 when reduced to a single digit. Basavaraj Bommai gets 327 which adds up to 3, considered an auspicious number. Last time too he had the same room in Vidhana Soudha. The other sought-after numbers are 1 and 7. First-time minister J C Madhuswamy gets 316, which adds up to 1, and Govind Karjol room 340, which is 7 when added.

Many do not mind rooms with ‘unlucky’ numbers like 2 or 4 or 8, for they are more concerned with the positioning of the chair, table or sofa. And of course, they ‘turn’ the tables! While some prefer the rooms closest to the CM’s office, which is the seat of power, some don’t seem to be too keen to be there.

Suresh Kumar has chosen room 262

Minister Suresh Kumar has chosen room 262, that is the same room he had occupied as minister earlier too. It is on the second floor and this floor is normally chosen by junior ministers, which Suresh Kumar is not. The room, however, fulfils one lucky criterion: it is east-facing. After this ‘lucky run’ for rooms will perhaps start the run for ‘lucky quarters’ and ‘lucky official cars’ with specially chosen registration numbers.

Ex-ministerand lemons

Perhaps the most ‘luck-conscious’ is H D Revanna, former minister, who carried lemons and walked barefoot. He ensured that he got the same room allocated every time, room No. 316, which adds up to 1