Home States Karnataka

Some netas win ‘floor test’,choose rooms on top floor

Top positions matter, so also the top floor at Vidhana Soudha.

Published: 22nd August 2019 01:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 01:53 AM   |  A+A-

With new ministers inducted in the Yediyurappa cabinet, there is a demand for particular rooms at Vidhana Soudha by the new ministers (Photo| EPS, NAGARAJA GADEKAL)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Top positions matter, so also the top floor at Vidhana Soudha. Most newly-minted ministers naturally are aiming high! For, some rooms on this floor are said to bring luck. So getting an office here, that too close to the CM’s chambers, is what even the most powerful ministers want. Ministers have been allotted rooms and the ‘lucky,’ few who have got the CM next door are also ensuring that their rooms are looking in the right direction--east or north — as per Vaastu.

Among the few who have got lucky rooms allocated are former CM Jagadish Shettar, who is now a cabinet minister under Yediyurappa. He has been allotted room no. 315. The number by itself has no special significance, but since it adds up to 9 (3+1+5) , believed to be a lucky number, the room is considered a blessing.  

Former deputy CM K S Eshwarappa has got room number 329 (3+2+9)  adds up to the lucky number 5 when reduced to a single digit. Basavaraj Bommai gets 327 which adds up to 3, considered an auspicious number. Last time too he had the same room in Vidhana Soudha. The other sought-after numbers are 1 and 7. First-time minister J C Madhuswamy gets 316, which adds up to 1, and Govind Karjol room 340, which is 7 when added.

Many do not mind rooms with ‘unlucky’ numbers like 2 or 4 or 8, for they are more concerned with the positioning of the chair, table or sofa. And of course, they ‘turn’ the tables! While some prefer the rooms closest to the CM’s office, which is the seat of power, some don’t seem to be too keen to be there.

Suresh Kumar has chosen room 262

Minister Suresh Kumar has chosen room 262, that is the same room he had occupied as minister earlier too. It is on the second floor and this floor is normally chosen by junior ministers, which Suresh Kumar is not. The room, however, fulfils one lucky criterion: it is east-facing. After this ‘lucky run’ for rooms will perhaps start the run for ‘lucky quarters’ and ‘lucky official cars’ with specially chosen registration numbers. 

Ex-ministerand lemons 
Perhaps the most ‘luck-conscious’ is H D Revanna, former minister, who carried lemons and walked barefoot. He ensured that he got the same room allocated every time, room No. 316, which adds up to 1

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka CM BS Yedyurappa Former deputy CM K S Eshwarappa Vidhana Soudha Basavaraj Bommai Govind Karjol J C Madhuswamy Suresh Kumar
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp