State government ready to ease rules for infrastructure: Jagadish Shettar

 The government is ready to relax in the guidelines related to the rebuilding of basic infrastructure and disbursing relief to families in flood-hit areas, said minister Jagadish Shettar.

Published: 22nd August 2019 02:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 02:06 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Jagadish Shettar

Karnataka BJP leaders Jagadish Shettar. (File Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI:  The government is ready to relax in the guidelines related to the rebuilding of basic infrastructure and disbursing relief to families in flood-hit areas, said minister Jagadish Shettar. Chairing a review meeting on relief and rehabilitation works in Dharwad district at Dharwad on Wednesday, Shettar said, erecting infrastructure and reconstruction of roads after receding of floodwater is a challenge. So officials should submit separate proposals on the works needed to be taken and he would impress upon the government to release enough fund, he added.

He asked the officials not to seek any document while disbursing initial relief amount of Rs 10,000 from the families who have lost all their belongings. Instead of “torturing” by seeking document, the government staff should instil confidence among them, he added.

Stating that the recent flood was a big lesson for all, the minister said, stormwater drain and rainwater streams should be repaired and they should be embanked to stop overflowing. Roads leading to fields should be repaired and power transformers which have turned defunct should be replaced at the earliest, he directed the officials.

Shettar appreciated the response of district and city administration for rescue and relief measures taken during the flood and said, the steps were taken on a war footing by the authorities certainly have shed fear among people. 

