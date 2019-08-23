Karnataka minister in damage control after Mysuru MLA A Ramdas conducts Gajapayana rituals

Ajith M S By

Express News Service

HUNSUR : Confusion prevailed at the inauguration of the Dasara Gajapayana here on Thursday when Mysuru MLA A Ramdas went ahead and performed the rituals as the minister entrusted with the task turned up only after the auspicious hour.

The priests performed the puja again after ministers R Ashoka and V Somanna arrived.The issue took a political twist as the Mysuru district in-charge minister usually performs the puja. Local MLA Ramdas did not make it to the cabinet in the first round.

Ashoka, who has been assigned to oversee flood relief activities in Mysuru region as well as inaugurate the Gajapayana, had to quickly get into damage-control mode and clarify that he is not in the race to be Mysuru district minister.

“I am not a competitor to anyone. I am comfortable in Bengaluru. I am not aspiring to become Mysuru district in-charge minister. I have come because I was asked to inaugurate the event and oversee the flood relief operations in this area by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa,” he told media persons. Later, during the programme, Ashoka said that it is his first time at the festival and reiterated that he was participating only because he was asked to, and nothing more should be read into it.

Minister Somanna said the vacant cabinet berths will be filled by deserving leaders. He also tried to pacify Ramdas saying that he and Ashoka have very little to do with organising the festival and that it was by chance that the CM had asked them to attend the event. “Ramdas has the experience of conducting the Dasara for many years, unlike us. We will be working as a team,” he said.Ramdas too went on the defensive and told reporters that there is no connection between a district in-charge minister and the Dasara festivities.

6 Dasara jumbos begin their journey

Veeranahosahalli (Hunsur): Setting the tone for Naada Habba Dasara, the Gajapayana, an annual ceremonial journey, of the first batch of Dasara elephants to Mysuru started on Thursday from Veeranahosahalli in Hunsur taluk. Marking the ceremony, special puja was performed on the six elephants by priests at Abhijina Lagna following which the elephants were offered fruits and assortments.