Karnataka minister Laxman Savadi gets cold shoulder from BJP leaders

Savadi, along with Minister Shashikala Jolle, have a hectic tour of areas in Chikkodi and Belagavi planned.

Published: 23rd August 2019 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Athani MLA Laxman Savadi

Athani MLA Laxman Savadi (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI:  The BJP’s surprise elevation of Laxman Savadi, despite his loss in the last assembly elections has not gone down well with the BJP leaders in the region. After his elevation to the state cabinet, Savadi had a quiet welcome waiting for him in Belagavi when he started his two-day tour of flood-hit areas of the district on Thursday. No prominent BJP leaders, MLAs or MPs were present to join him and only some local leaders made it to greet the Minister. 

Savadi, along with Minister Shashikala Jolle, have a hectic tour of areas in Chikkodi and Belagavi planned. A stronghold of the BJP, Belagavi has 11 legislators and three parliamentarians from the party. None of them showed up at the Belagavi airport on Thursday. 

Sources said that Savadi earned the ire of senior leaders as he was inducted despite having lost the elections. Savadi, they said, did not have a clear record as leader, leading to the discontentment. 

It is generally believed that BJP MLAs like Abhay Patil, Anand Mamni, Balachandra Jarkiholi and Ramesh Katti, who hail from Belagavi district, deserved to be inducted instead. Kittur MLA Mahantesh Doddagoudar, was the lone senior leader present on Thursday.

