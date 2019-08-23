Officials crack down on illegal mining at KRS

By Express News Service

MYSURU: In the wake of growing apprehension over the safety of Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir from rampant illegal mining, the Mandya district administration has responded to the public demand and has banned illegal mining. The authorities raided quarries and locked them up and have ordered the closure of all mines using blast material.

Authorities have imposed prohibitory orders banning illegal mining in and around 20 km radius of the KRS. The ban will be in effect from August 20 to September 4. Tahsildar Pramodh Patil has banned mining and stone crushing activities in Baby Betta, Chinnakurali, Honaganahalli, Doddaboganahalli, Kanambadi, Molesandra, Alpahalli, Beeranadahalli, Mallegere, Kanevekoppalu, Katteree, Kochahalli, Bejanahalli, Deshihalli and Chandra village.The district administration swung into action following huge blast sound in KRS area as a blast of such higher intensity will pose a threat to the reservoir.