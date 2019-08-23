Home States Karnataka

Soon, you will get an SMS alert before your passport expires

Regional Passport Offices across the country will send SMS alerts to passport holders six months before the expiry dates of their passports so that people remember to renew them.

Published: 23rd August 2019 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Indian passport.

Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Regional Passport Offices across the country will send SMS alerts to passport holders six months before the expiry dates of their passports so that people remember to renew them. In an interactive meeting with members of the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI), on its premises on Wednesday evening, Regional Passport Officer Bharath Kumar Kuthati said, “Many are unaware that if the passport does not have a minimum six-month validity on it, they cannot travel abroad. They realise very late that their passports are not valid.”

Kuthati said that the waiting time to get appointments with the Passport Office has been brought down to 7 to 8 days as on date at the Lalbagh and Marathahalli centres. “It took 30 to 35 days earlier,” he said. 
The RPO said that the app-based police verification system being used by police in Bengaluru (mPassport Police) would soon be implemented across Karnataka. 

“Police verification is no longer required for the individual’s address but is only used to check if the individual is an Indian citizen and does not have any pending criminal record. The app helps cops send across information on a real-time basis to the passport office after the verification,” he said.   

Every Lok Sabha constituency in the state, barring Bagalkot, has a passport Seva Kendra or a Post Office Passport Seva Kendra, as mandated by the MEA. “A passport Seva Kendra, which was to be inaugurated on August 13, could be not done due to heavy rains and floods,” he said. The Bangalore RPO has despatched 7.5 lakh passports in 2018 and barring three cases, it has cleared all its pending cases upto 2017, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SMS SMS alerts passport passport expiry
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
(From Left to Right) Amazon India Senior Vice President Amit Agarwal, Deputy chief minister of Telangana Mahmood Ali, IT Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan, and Amazon real estate chief John Schoettler during the inauguration of Amazon’s largest campus building in the world in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH: Amazon's new office in Hyderabad that the world is eyeing right now
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. Bollywood stars like Mrunal Thakur, Athiya Shetty, Sumeet Vyas were the celebrity showstoppers on Day 3  Check out their
IN PICS | Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive Day 3: Mrunal Thakur, Malavika Mohanan, Riteish and Genelia scorch ramp
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp