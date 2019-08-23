Home States Karnataka

Survey highlights sorry state of Karnataka government schools

The report was submitted after assessing facilities in 889 government schools to know the status almost a decade after the RTE Act came into force.

Image for representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Taking note of the sorry state of government schools in a survey conducted to asses the infrastructure facilities in these schools in the state, the Karnataka HC has sought a response from the state government. 

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Mohammad Nawaz sought a response from the government after going through the survey submitted by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA). 

The report was submitted after assessing facilities in 889 government schools to know the status almost a decade after the RTE Act came into force.  It was revealed in the report that many schools have no infrastructure as per the RTE norms and standards. 

As per the report, out of 889 schools, 90 per cent schools have no separate toilets for teachers, 93 per cent schools have no separate toilets for children with disabilities, 37 per cent schools have no separate toilets for girls and 40 per cent schools do not have safe or adequate drinking water facilities. 

In the report, the KSLSA has recommended that it was need of the hour that the state take sincere efforts to provide a conducive environment for children. “The state needs to take immediate measures to ensure that the fundamental right to education of children is realised in its truest sense,” the KSLSA said.  

It was also recommended that the state constitute the State Advisory Council immediately to advice the state government on the effective implementation of all provisions of the RTE Act effectively. Recommending that government school teachers are to be sensitised regarding child-friendly provisions of the RTE Act, the KSLSA has suggested that Education Departmentofficials visit schools regularly for effective implementation of the RTE Act. 

KSLSA recommends

  • Road map for effective implementation of RTE Act
  • Ensure availability of full-time, qualified teachers
  • Immediate steps to provide basic infrastruture
  • Ensure minimum 45 working hours for teachers 
  • Ensure minimum number of working days

Status of schools according to survey of 889 schools

  • Schools with playgrounds: 33%
  • Schools with office-cum-store-cum-head teachers room: 18%
  • Schools with separate toilets for teachers: 10%
  • Schools with toilets for children with disabilities: 7%
  • Schools with a staff room: 6%
  • Only schools in Dakshina Kannada have the maximum infrastructure facilities
