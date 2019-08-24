BJP born to abrogate Article 370, build Ram Mandir: BJP general secretary BL Santhosh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh said the Bharatiya Janata Party was born to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir, and build the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

He was giving a lecture on the abrogation of Article 370 organised by ‘Jana Mana’ organisation here on Friday. Launching a scathing attack on former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, he said, “The country has seen 17 Lok Sabha elections and 22 governments. The blunder committed by the first Prime Minister has been corrected by the 15th Prime Minister. No government had thought of taking such a bold move. The so-called secular politics have to be blamed for this. The move should not be seen as a victory, but a correction of a blunder committed in the past."

Santhosh said that while India got Independence, Nehru was busy building his image in foreign countries. “He never thought of protecting our borders.” He said the BJP took birth to abrogate Article 370 and build Ram Mandir. “The first founder president laid down his life for the cause, and 42,000 people have been killed in Jammu & Kashmir. With PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah’s decision, the dream of crores of Indians has come true,” Santhosh said.

“Those who are most affected by Article 370 are the Kashmiri Muslims, though they don’t admit it. Only 13 per cent of the youth in Kashmir have seen higher education and only 7 per cent are postgraduates. The top three beneficiaries were the families of Muftis and Abdullahs. I don’t want to say which is the third.”

“Earlier, 39 per cent of our Army personnel was deployed in Kashmir. After scrapping of Article 370, not a single incident of violence has taken place.

The deployment of Army and police personnel has drastically come down. Our army was at the Line of Control (LOC) before this, but is now at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The days of capturing places occupied by Pakistan are not far away. Many organisations are coming forward to extend their businesses in Kashmir. Hospitals and educational institutions will be established... Amul has announced that it will create several thousands of societies. We just have to wait for a few more years as the dust is settling down,” Santhosh said.

Narrating how Amit Shah pulled it off, Santhosh said that 40 top officers were given various jobs. “The execution was done part by part. All of them came to know of the government decision only that morning, when Shah held a meeting and told them what the government was about to do. All the officers were happy,” he added.