Fill vacancies in juvenile homes: Karnataka High Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Seeking to create a separate directorate for Child Protection Scheme, as per the provisions of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, the Karnataka High Court on Friday asked the State to make efforts to fill vacant posts in 77 government-run juvenile homes.

The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Mohammad Nawaz issued this direction during the hearing of the suo motu case rKarnataka High Courtegistered to monitor the implementation of the Juvenile Justice Act.

While going through the report submitted by the state, the court said that the State has given approval to create a separate directorate for Child Protection Scheme under the Act. However, it was not clear whether the directorate is created and necessary infrastructure is provided, the court said.

The court also directed the State Government to provide required infrastructure facilities to members and

staff of Child Welfare Committees (CWC). After taking reports from CWCs, the state government must provide infrastructure within three months, it said.

While asking the State to assess the vacancies in advance, the court directed the Chief Judicial Magistrates, District Magistrates and CWCs to conduct the proceedings as per the provisions of the Act.

Directing the CWCs to maintain a data base of missing, trafficked and adopted children, the court asked the state to provide training to the staff of the Special Juvenile Police Units and Special Child Protection Officers. The court adjourned the hearing to September 30, 2019, and have asked the State to submit the compliance report.