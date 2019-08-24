Landslide blocks track, train services affected

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Several trains were cancelled while some were diverted or partially cancelled following a landslide between Padil and Kulashekara stations in the Mangalore Junction-Thokur section of the Palakkad Division on Friday.Following the incident, Lokmanya Tilak-Kochuveli Garib Rath Express (Train No.12201), Ernakulam-Okha Express (Train No.16338), Hazrat Nizamuddin-Thiruvananthapuram Express (Train No.22634) and Jamnagar-Tirunelveli Express (Train No.19578) were cancelled on Friday.

Also, Thiruvananthapuram-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express (Train No.22653) and Okha-Ernakulam Express (Train No.16337) will be cancelled on Saturday.Meanwhile, Thiruvananthapuram-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express was diverted via Shoranur, Podanur, Erode, Jolarpettai, Kaptpadi and Renigunta and Kochuveli-Indore Express was diverted via Shoranur, Podanur, Erode, Jolarpettai, Kaptpadi and Renigunta.