Portfolios undecided, but Union Ministry team to visit Karnataka to assess flood situation

The central team is expected to include officials from the Finance, Jal Shakti, Road transport and highways and Rural development ministries.

Published: 24th August 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 09:37 AM

A view of a flood-affected area due to overflow of a water channel following heavy monsoon rain in Hubballi district of Karnataka (File | PTI)

BENGALURU:  A week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to send a central team to assess the devastation due to flooding in Karnataka, an inter-ministerial team, led by Joint Secretary of Home Affairs, is likely to visit the state from August 24 to 27.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who was hoping to meet Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party national president Amit Shah on Friday and finalise the allocation of portfolios to his ministers, however, could not do so. 

The team will assess the damage, relief and rehabilitation measures in the flood-ravaged villages of Karnataka during the three-day visit.

Yediyurappa left Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi on Friday afternoon on some “personal work” after confirming that Shah was not available for a meeting.  

The issue of portfolio allocation now still hangs fire. As per his schedule, Yediyurappa was to also meet some Union ministers. But instead, he headed straight to a hotel where he met the disqualified MLAs of the Congress-JDS coalition. 

For Yediyurappa, who hoped to get some relief in New Delhi, away from the brewing dissidence back home within the party, meeting the former MLAs, who are worried about their political future, came as fresh headache. 

With the Supreme Court yet to list their petitions challenging their disqualification, the former MLAs are said to be insistent on the chief minister meeting Shah to plead their case.

For representational purposes
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
