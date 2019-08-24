Portfolios undecided, but Union Ministry team to visit Karnataka to assess flood situation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to send a central team to assess the devastation due to flooding in Karnataka, an inter-ministerial team, led by Joint Secretary of Home Affairs, is likely to visit the state from August 24 to 27.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who was hoping to meet Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party national president Amit Shah on Friday and finalise the allocation of portfolios to his ministers, however, could not do so.

The central team is expected to include officials from the Finance, Jal Shakti, Road transport and highways and Rural development ministries.

The team will assess the damage, relief and rehabilitation measures in the flood-ravaged villages of Karnataka during the three-day visit.

Yediyurappa left Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi on Friday afternoon on some “personal work” after confirming that Shah was not available for a meeting.

The issue of portfolio allocation now still hangs fire. As per his schedule, Yediyurappa was to also meet some Union ministers. But instead, he headed straight to a hotel where he met the disqualified MLAs of the Congress-JDS coalition.

For Yediyurappa, who hoped to get some relief in New Delhi, away from the brewing dissidence back home within the party, meeting the former MLAs, who are worried about their political future, came as fresh headache.

With the Supreme Court yet to list their petitions challenging their disqualification, the former MLAs are said to be insistent on the chief minister meeting Shah to plead their case.