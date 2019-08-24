Home States Karnataka

Private ambulances in Karnataka to get GPS trackers 

The move has been approved by the Transport and Health Departments and is a result of the many complaints on the misuse of these vehicles.

Published: 24th August 2019 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Misuse of ambulances was one of the reasons behind the move

Misuse of ambulances was one of the reasons behind the move | Express

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  In an attempt to make the use of all ambulances a transparent process, the Transport Department has decided to install Global Positioning System (GPS) tracking on private hospital ambulances. The move has been approved by the Transport and Health Departments and is a result of the many complaints on the misuse of these vehicles. 

The 108 emergency medical response service that has a control room in the Health Department will be monitoring the GPS-tracked vehicles. The process to install the system in approximately 5,000 ambulances in the state may take over a year or so, said a transport official. Since 2016, all government ambulances under the 108 control room had installed these trackers.

“It may take time as we have to get the work done in phases. It is not possible to get all the ambulances installed with the equipment in one go,” a transport official said. An officer from the ‘108’ services said, “The GPS installation was also aimed at streamlining the management of ambulances. We will be able to know if the ambulance was taken to a private hospital bypassing a government hospital.” 

Deputy Director of 108 emergency service, Swathanthra Kumar Banakar, said that the installation of GPS systems may take as it is difficult to bring private and government ambulances under one umbrella. “The plan has been approved but we are yet to decide on how to work this out,” he told The New Indian Express.

In 2016, the Health Department had already initiated GPS tracking in government ambulances. There are 69 four-wheeler and 80 two-wheeler ambulances in Bengaluru, while there are 711 four-wheeler and 32 two-wheeler ambulances in Karnataka. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka ambulance GPS Karnataka 108 service Karnataka ambulance misuse Karnataka ambulance tracker
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp