Rain fury: Government school on verge of collapse in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru

B Thipperudrappa By

Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: The recent floods that ravaged the state, including the Malnad districts, have damaged a number of schools. One such school is the Government Higher Primary School in Bidarahalli of Mudigere taluk in Chikkamagaluru district.

The pre-independence era school is in shambles with the Class 4 classroom and the mid-day meal building partially collapsing in the recent rains. Fortunately, as a holiday was declared by the district administration to educational institutions owing to the rain, no one was injured in the mishap. Also, the other rooms in the school, including the headmaster’s room, have cracks on walls. A total of 74 students study in the school.

Now, both Class 1 and 4 are clubbed together and classes are conducted in a single room, which is also on the verge of collapse. School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC) president Jayapal told TNIE that the DC as well as taluk-level officials have visited the school and have assured of repairing it at the earliest.

Gram panchayat member Liyakat Ali said that there is a government building near the new gram panchayat office and classes could be shifted there if minor repairs like covering the roof with sheets and constructing a wall are done.

Head Mistress MG Nagarathna said future course of action will be taken only after discussing the issue with the Block Education officer.SDMC vice president Samina Taj urged the government to release grants immediately for constructing a new school building. A memorandum will be submitted to the DC in this regard, Taj said.