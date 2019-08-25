Cong hits out at Santhosh for Nehru barb  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state Congress leaders on Saturday hit out at BJP national general secretary B L Santhosh for criticising former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru . “Who is he to talk about Jawaharlal Nehru’s contribution? First let them explain what is RSS’ contribution to the country,” said Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundu Rao.

Rao was reacting to Santosh’s remarks that abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir should be seen as correction of a blunder committed by first prime minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru. The Congress leader accused the BJP and the RSS of trying to “twist historical facts”.

Former minister and senior Congress leader Krishna Byregowda accused BJP leaders of trying to mislead people. “They are not even aware of Nehru’s contribution to the country and do not even know the history. Kashmir remained within India because of his decisions,” the former minister said.

The Congress leaders said the BJP government in the state is yet to take-off. All development works in the state have come to a standstill and the Chief Minister is yet to allocate portfolios to ministers, Rao said.

Former minister and senior Congress leader M B Patil expressed displeasure over the centre not providing financial assistance to the state government to take up flood-relief works. “We do not want to politicise the serious issue. However, we urge the centre to release funds without any further delay,” he said. Patil said the state government must take steps on a war footing to provide relief to people in flood-hit areas.