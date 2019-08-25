Flood damage in Karnataka amounts to Rs 30000 crore: CM BS Yediyurappa to central team

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The death toll in the recent floods, which caused havoc in 103 taluks in 22 districts in the state, has touched 87 and caused damage worth Rs 30,000 crore.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday informed the inter-ministerial central team about the extent of damage caused by floods and measures taken by the state government. “People who have lost everything due to floods need to rebuild their lives, and we have to help them. I have requested the central team to look at the situation on the ground and make appropriate recommendation to the central government,” the CM said.

The central team has been sent to the state after the Chief Minister requested the Centre for financial assistance to take up relief works in flood-hit areas.

Over 2.3 lakh houses were damaged due to floods that also damaged standing crops in 7.82 lakh hectares. Over 2,828 bridges and 35,000 km of road infrastructure were damaged in the floods. The state government has released Rs 309 crore to take up relief works and to provide compensation.

The central team, headed by Prakash, Joint Secretary to the Home Ministry, is visiting flood-affected areas in Belagavi, Bagalkot, Gadag, Dharwad, Madikeri and other places during the next three days. It will then give a report to the central government on the extent of damage caused by the floods. On Sunday, the team will visit Belagavi.