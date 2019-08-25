Home States Karnataka

I want energy portfolio as I’ve experience in sector: Nagesh

Speaking to press persons, he said he appealed to BJP leaders in this connection and is confident of getting the key portfolio.

By Express News Service

KOLAR: “I had served as KPTCL official earlier and I have good experience. I want to serve as energy minister,” said Mulbagal Independent MLA and Minister H Nagesh. Speaking to press persons, he said he appealed to BJP leaders in this connection and is confident of getting the key portfolio.

After offering puja at a temple near here, he said he served in the KPTCL in various positions which will help him serve as energy minister in a better way.

Speaking about disqualified legislators, Nagesh said the BJP government has not filled 50 per cent of portfolios to accommodate them in future.

On the war of words between former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and former chief minister Siddaramaiah, he said from the beginning of the coalition government,  there were differences between the coalition partners and added he was not accommodated as minister in the coalition government initially.
He said he got ministerial post after one year and he will serve in a better way in the BJP government.

Nagesh also said shortly, he(Nagesh), former Mulbagal MLA Kothur Manjunath, former JDS MLA Kodihalli Manjunath Gowda and former MLA Sudhakar will join the BJP and they will work hard to strengthen the party in the region, he said. Kolar MP S Muniswamy was present.

