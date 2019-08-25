Home States Karnataka

Intel about intrusion of LeT men: Alert sounded in Karnataka town

The public notice asked the people of Malpe area in Udupi to be vigilant and inform the police if they come across any suspicious-looking persons.

Karnataka Police

For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

MANGALURU: The Coastal Security Police in coastal Malpe in Karnataka has issued a public notice asking people to be on alert in view of intelligence reports about the infiltration of six Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists into neighbouring Tamil Nadu, police said on Sunday.

It comes days after Tamil Nadu was put on high alert after intelligence agencies said six Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists, including a Pakistani, have sneaked into the state from Sri Lanka to carry out destructive activities.

CSP Malpe Police station inspector Pramod Kumar told PTI that based on information from the intelligence, all police stations had been put on alert.

Following the intelligence input, an alert has also been sounded in Kerala, another neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu.

