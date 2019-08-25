Karnataka ministers' portfolio allocation list prepared

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s cabinet is ready and is set to begin work in earnest from Monday. The list, containing portfolio allocations, will be sent to the Governor on Sunday, Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister said that the list was ready on Saturday itself but it was put on hold due to the demise of former Union Minister Arun Jaitley. “There is no confusion, we have discussed it (allocation) with Amit Shah and finalised the names,” he said.

On August 20, 17 ministers were inducted into Yediyurappa’s cabinet and they took oath last week without any portfolios. However, they were immediately deputed to tour various flood-affected districts.

Sources on Saturday said that there could be three Deputy Chief Ministers and the names of leaders like KS Eshwarappa, Ashwathnarayan, Govind Karjol and R Ashoka were doing the rounds. However, this was not confirmed. “We do not know, I did not get any call,’’ Eshwarappa told The New Sunday Express.

Meanwhile, there is a buzz that three more ministers would be accommodated in the cabinet soon. These include Umesh Katti and Aravind Limbavali. Followers of both leaders had been staging protests for the past few days after their names were left out of the initial cabinet list.

While there was some speculation that Limbavali would be elevated to the post of state BJP president, this too did not happen as Nalin Kumar Kateel was given the post.