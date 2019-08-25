Man booked for pronouncing triple talaq to wife in Karnataka

By PTI

BENGALURU: A case has been registered against a man for allegedly pronouncing triple talaq to his wife in Belagavi district in Karnataka, police said on Sunday.

Ismail Khan alias Amin Sharif Khan has been booked on a complaint by his 23-year-old wife from Yakkundi.

Khan had got married on January 2, 2017 and ten months later sent his wife to her paternal home citing her poor health, they said.

According to police, this year on February 22, he had sent her a letter stating Talaq thrice.

Again in March and May, he sent her two more letters pronouncing triple talaq.

Police have registered a case under section 4 of The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act- 2019.

Section 4 of the newly enacted law says that any Muslim husband who pronounces talaq referred to in section 3 upon his wife shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years, and shall also be liable to fine.

The Triple Talaq Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on July 25 and by the Rajya Sabha on July 30, 2019.