Home States Karnataka

Party strength comes first, individual popularity next: BJP Karnataka chief Nalin Kumar Kateel

Astaunch Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker, newly elected Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel is all about organisational strength.

Published: 25th August 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2019 04:00 AM   |  A+A-

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel (Photo| Rajesh Shetty, EPS)

By Vincent D’Souza
Express News Service

Astaunch Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker, newly elected Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel is all about organisational strength. Replacing BS Yediyurappa who is now the Chief Minister, Kateel says that it is all about the party and not any individual.

In an interview with Vincent D’Souza for The New Sunday Express, Kateel shared some details of the direction the BJP will take under his leadership. 

Did you expect to be elevated to the post?

I had no expectation or aspiration. It is a responsibility given to me by the party and not just a post. 

Karnataka politics is largely caste driven, but you come from a small community. How will you cope?

The BJP is a national party, not driven by caste or dynasties. Performance got me this post and not caste based decisions. However, in politics, we have to adjust to local conditions and make changes as per prevailing conditions. But our goal is one. 

Focus areas for you?

We’ll take up a survey to find out where the party is not so strong. Then we will work to strengthen it, especially in the old Mysuru region. In places where our candidates won for reasons other than party strength, we will bolster the party from the booth level onwards. 

What will you do for coordination between government and party?

I lead the party, Yediyurappa leads the government which is working fantastically. He is our leader and I will work as a link between party workers and government. 

There has been open displeasure over the selection of cabinet ministers. Your thoughts?

It is obvious. In politics, there is nothing wrong with people having aspirations. They are not sanyasis. The Chief Minister has already spoken to them and we will work as a team to ensure all is well. News that disgruntled MLAs are in touch with rival party leaders is just rumours, which are common in politics. 

Your party leaders themselves have commented that you have not even seen the whole state.

I will not look at it as a criticism but as advise. I will take good suggestions from all senior leaders. 

The opposition has made your not knowing Hindi and English an issue. Your views?

In the Lok Sabha, you can speak in Kannada. Many people who know English speak in Hindi but they (opposition) didn’t raise their voice. No language is disallowed in the Lok Sabha. It is the subject which matters. This is politics of vengeance. 

You are known as a firebrand Hindutva leader, will you do things differently now?

As the state president of a political party, I will discharge my duties with caution. 

Will Kateel succeed Yediyurappa as the CM?

Definitely no. I have no such expectations or aspirations. There are many others in the party who have more strength. I will work towards strengthening the Party. 

What if the party asks you to shoulder the responsibility?

I don’t have that expectation. Yediyurappa will be Chief Minister for many more years. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel Nalin Kumar Kateel interview Karnataka RSS BJP organisational strength
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj (Photo | PTI)
Mithali Raj's diet secrets revealed!
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp