Home States Karnataka

Siddaramaiah mocks at Karnataka CM Yediyurappa over delay in portfolio allocation, calls him BJP's 'unwanted baby'

Yediyurappa had been going to Delhi and coming back and was not able to meet BJP president Amit Shah, Siddaramaiah claimed.

Published: 25th August 2019 07:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2019 07:43 PM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday took a dig at chief minister B S Yediyurappa over the delay in allocation of portfolios to his ministerial colleagues and said he has become the unwanted baby of the BJP.

The former chief minister claimed BJP was facing rebellion within due to which the portfolios could not be alloted even after five days of the cabinet expansion and the party high command had also been not giving any response to Yediyurappa.

ALSO READ: BS Yediyurappa spends first month in hectic firefighting on political, governance fronts

What has happened is, Yediyurappa has become an unwanted baby for the BJP high command... on one side there are disgruntled MLAs who went there (to BJP). They are threatening them and then there are many disgruntled within BJP too. Hence portfolio allotment is not happening, Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

Yediyurappa had been going to Delhi and coming back and was not able to meet BJP president Amit Shah (to finalise the portfolio allocation), he claimed.

ALSO READ: Rebel Karnataka MLAs led by Ramesh Jarkiholi dash CM Yediyurappa's portfolio allocation hopes

Attacking the BJP, Siddaramaiah alleged it never had the mandate and came to power through back-door through Operation Lotus (engineering defections) and horse-trading.

Yediyurappa, who assumed the office after the collapse of the Congress-JDS government last month, inducted other ministers of his cabinet on August 20 but they are yet to be allocated portfolios.

He had on Saturday cited the death of BJP stalwart and former finance minister Arun Jaitley, and his travel to Delhi to pay his last respects to the departed leader as the reasons for the delay in finalising the portfolio allocation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Siddaramaiah Karnataka  Yediyurappa BJP
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj (Photo | PTI)
Mithali Raj's diet secrets revealed!
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp