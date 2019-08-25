Home States Karnataka

Young Karnataka diplomat making strides, forging ties

Srinivasa, who was earlier posted as the Consul General of India in Johannesburg, is happy that he is once again getting to work in a region with a sizeable presence of the Indian-origin community.

Published: 25th August 2019 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2019 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

Dr KJ Srinivasa

Dr KJ Srinivasa

By Pallavi Srivastava
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Eight-year-old Samanyu couldn’t contain his excitement when his father’s new assignment came up — it would, after all, take the young wildlife enthusiast closer to the Amazon jungle. His dad, for that matter, is happy about his posting as the new High Commissioner of India to Guyana, St Kitts & Nevis, Antigua & Barbuda, for different reasons.

Dr KJ Srinivasa, 41, is one of the youngest Indian ambassadors to any country, and says he is proud to represent the nation in the Caribbean. “We want to develop India’s relationship with that region. It is home to a big population of the Indians, and there is also a lot of scope on the economic front. The strategic location of the Caribbean for trade is assuming importance,” says the diplomat, who hails from Chitradurga. He is a graduate from Government Medical College, Mysuru.

“Guyana is going to start commercial production of oil in 2020. That will be one of the potential areas of cooperation,” he adds, further talking about the desire to upgrade India’s relationship with Caricom, the multinational organisation in the Caribbean.

Srinivasa, who was earlier posted as the Consul General of India in Johannesburg, is happy that he is once again getting to work in a region with a sizeable presence of the Indian-origin community. “Diaspora population makes a difference,” he says, recalling his time in San Francisco before he moved to South Africa. “In all these places with a large NRI community, I took initiatives to work closely with them. They were also very reciprocal. For instance, the Tamil Federation in South Africa — 40 per cent of Indian diaspora there is of Tamil origin — was happy to be involved in the events we organised.”

Srinivasa credits the rejuvenation of the ties of the Indian-origin community to the country’s economic growth, as well as the new educational and medical opportunities evolving in India. E-visa has also broken barriers, he points out. “Indian art and heritage is also pulling people back towards India. And that’s what we want — to make them feel linked with their motherland,” he says.

The IFS officer of the 2002 batch has also been secretly excited with the new posting for another reason. “It’s yet another cricket-playing region,” he laughs, hoping that his two sons — the older one, Athrav, is 14 —will finally warm up to the sport.

“Both of them hate cricket because we lived in non-cricket playing countries, until we moved to South Africa. So they picked up some baseball,” he says. As someone who played the sport for his college, Srinivasa is thrilled to go to the “land of Clive Llyod”, and rues the chances his sons missed in South Africa. “In Johannesburg, there was an academy 100-m from my house where cricketers like Graeme Smith and Herschelle Gibbs trained. And my kids refused to go there. I was like, ‘At least you could have done so for your father’,” he chuckles.

“I really enjoyed being in Africa,” he says, with the conversation veering towards ostrich rides. “It is exciting, although you feel a bit tense,” he reveals. “But once it starts running, it starts running. You cannot get down,” he breaks out into laughter.

Srinivasa, the son of an orthopaedic surgeon, also remains a doctor at heart. “Just three days before I left South Africa, I rushed a colleague’s wife to the hospital, and it was found that she had suffered a massive heart attack. I am often called in such situations, and always carry a lot of medicines with me,” he says, brushing off criticisms about doctors pursuing civil services as unfounded. “MBBS is like any other graduation,” he says, adding that he opted for the foreign service since he wanted to represent the country abroad.

All the world-hopping over the last 17 years notwithstanding, Srinivasa has made sure he remains connected to his roots. He spent three days at Chitradurga before he left for Georgetown earlier this month. “My alma mater — Chinmuladri National High School in Chitradurga; and Government Science College, Chitradurga, from where I did PU — felicitated me,” says Srinivasa, who is married to Ashwini, a computer engineer-turned-homemaker, who happens to be the daughter of four-time MP from Davangere, GM Siddeshwara, an old relation of the family. 

BEHIND THE LENS

Srinivasa had a memorable time in Africa as it gave him ample opportunities to  pursue another passion — wildlife photography. “I love travelling, and have a deep interest in the history and culture of wherever I go,” he says, talking about how even though he is a medical doctor, his subject in the UPSC entrance exam was history. He has now got a vast collection of photographs, which he hopes to exhibit when he finds time.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dr KJ Srinivasa Dr KJ Srinivasa IFS Karnataka famous diplomat Dr KJ Srinivasa Guyana High Commissioner of India to Guyana
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj (Photo | PTI)
Mithali Raj's diet secrets revealed!
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp