Central study team inspects flood-hit regions in Belagavi

MLC Mahantesh Kawatagimath briefed the team near Manjari bridge about the losses caused by the floods.

Published: 26th August 2019 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 04:34 AM

A villager shows his collapsed house to the Central team at Manjari village near Belagavi on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI : A Central study team, led by Prakash, Joint Secretary (Admin), Ministry of Home Affairs, toured Belagavi district on Sunday and assessed the damage to crops and property , caused by the recent floods. 

“Our priority is to release relief funds to flood victims as soon as possible,” said Prakash at Shedbal village near Kagwad after touring Chikkodi and Athani taluks. 

However, villagers of Jugula and some flood-hit villages in Chikkodi expressed disappointment as the seven-member team “did not come out of their car” to address their problems.

The regions along the Krishna river banks and its tributaries were the worst affected by the floods, and the sugarcane crop has been completely damaged. Prakash said another Central team will inspect the flood-hit regions on the basis of relief proposal to be sent by the state government. The next steps on releasing relief funds will be taken on the basis of the report of the other team, he added.

“The crop loss assessment has been completed. Now on the basis of the report submitted by the state government, the Central team will make another visit. The dates of the visit are yet to be fixed,” he said. 
The state government will submit the report on Monday after which the central team will schedule its visit, Prakash said.  

He also commended the district administration and state government for their rescue and rehabilitation works in the flood-affected regions of North Karnataka.



