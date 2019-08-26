Home States Karnataka

Decision on Deputy CM, minister portfolios soon: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

BSY announced that the portfolios of the newly-appointed cabinet ministers will be allotted either on Monday or Tuesday.

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa. (Photo|EPS)

By ANI

BENGALURU: A decision will be made on Monday on who will be appointed the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, the state's Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said.

"Today it will be decided to whom Deputy Chief Minister post has to be given. I will send the list to the Governor. It will also be decided by today or tomorrow, which portfolio has to be allotted to whom," Yediyurappa said.

On August 20, Yediyurappa expanded his Cabinet by inducting 17 legislators, nearly a month after the BJP formed the government in the state.

Those who joined the his Cabinet included Govind M Karjol, Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, Lakshman Sangappa Savadi, K S Eshwarappa, R Ashok, Jagadish Shettar, B Sriramulu, S Suresh Kumar, V Somanna, C T Ravi, Basavaraj Bommai, Kota Shrinivas Poojari, J C Madhu Swamy, Chandrakantagouda Channappagouda Patil, H Nagesh (Independent MLA), Prabhu Chauhan and Jolle Shashikala Anna Saheb.

The 76-year-old BJP leader took oath as the Chief Minister on July 26 following the collapse of the 14 month-old Congress-JD(S) coalition government.

