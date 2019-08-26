Home States Karnataka

Funerals pose a serious challenge for these villagers in Gadag district

When someone dies in this village, the villagers face a bizarre problem.

By Raghottam Koppar
GADAG: When someone dies in this village, the villagers face a bizarre problem. Adavi Somapur, which is hardly 8 km from the district headquarters of Gadag, does not have a proper road to reach the village graveyard. It is a challenge for villagers to reach the graveyard with a dead body as there is no road.
Villagers said that the path to the graveyard is filled with pits and it makes it difficult for them to use. There are chances for them to fall and injure themselves. Many villagers have fallen into these pits. Last month, a youth fell into a deep pit and his right hand was fractured. Hence, villagers have been demanding a better road here.

Locals said that the graveyard is  a kilometre away from the village and the road was in a good condition till a few years ago. However, the shape of the road started changing due to heavy rains and miscreants stealing mud. The road has almost disappeared. In case of cremation at night, they use torches to walk through the path.

Manjanna Doni, a villager, said, “Earlier, the road was in good condition. However, the road started disappearing due to construction work and mud being stolen from the roadside. Outsiders come and steal mud during night. Hence, the road towards the graveyard is not in good condition. It is difficult to walk on the road, and the elderly and specially-abled are the worst affected. The place has also become a den of illegal activities.”  

Samudranath Chakkrannavar, a farmer from Adavi Somapur, said, “The road to the graveyard is in a pathetic condition. Many villagers got injured while going for funerals. The officials concerned should look into the issue, besides taking stern action against mud thieves.”
A GP member from Adavi Somapur said, “We have already sent a memorandum to senior officials.”

