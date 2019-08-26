Home States Karnataka

Karnataka CM gets three deputies, portfolios allocated to ministers

Despite his desperate attempt to resist the appointment of Deputy Chief Ministers, BS Yediyurappa now has not one but three Deputies.

Published: 26th August 2019 10:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 10:29 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo|EPS)

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a long wait of one week since they took oath, 17 ministers of Karnataka cabinet were finally allotted their portfolios on Monday.

Despite his desperate attempt to resist the appointment of Deputy Chief Ministers, BS Yediyurappa now has not one but three Deputies including first time minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayana and Laxman Savadi who lost the Athani seat in the 2018 assembly elections. Popular SC leader and BS Yediyurappa's close aide Govind Karjol has also been appointed as deputy chief minister.

Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar and former Deputy Chief Ministers KS Eshwarappa and R Ashoka have been given plump portfolios of Large and medium scale industries, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Revenue department respectively as if to mask their demotion in the scheme of things. 

ALSO READ: Laxman Savadi’s induction in Karnataka cabinet sets cat among the pigeons

Seeramulu, whose name was doing the rounds for Deputy Chief Minister post during the Lok Sabha polls, has been allotted Health and Family welfare ministry.

Senior BJP ministers Suresh Kumar, V Somanna, Basavraj Bommai have been allocated Primary and secondary education, Housing and Home ministries respectively.

CT Ravi will be minister for Tourism with an additional charge of Kannada and culture. JC Madhuswamy will be Law and parliamentary affairs minister with an additional charge of Minor irrigation. MLC Kota Srinivas Poojari will once again be minister for Muzrai department while CC Patil has been allocated Mines and Geology. 

H Nagesh, an independent MLA turned minister who has switched sides from Congress has been made minister for Excise. The lone woman minister, Shashikala Jolle, will be women and child development minister while Prabhu Chauhan has been allocated the Animal Husbandry ministry. Apart from being Deputy Chief Minister, Govind Karjol will be minister for PWD and Social welfare, Dr AshwathNarayana will be minister for Higher Education, IT& BT, Science and Technology and Laxman Savadi will be transport minister. 

B.S. Yeddyurappa: Chief Minister  All unallocated portfolios

Govind M Karjol, Deputy Chief Minister: Public Works Department, Additional charge Social Welfare Department


Dr. Ashwath Narayan C.N, Deputy Chief Minister: Higher Education, IT & BT, Science and Technology


Laxman Sangappa Savadi, Deputy Chief Minister: Transport


C.T. Ravi: Tourism, Additional charge Kannada and Culture


Basavaraj Bommai: Home Department excluding Intelligence wing


Kota Shrinivas Poojari: Muzrai from Revenue Department, Fisheries, Ports and Inland Transport


J C Madhu Swamy: Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation, Additional Charge of Minor Irrigation from Water resources department


Chandrakantagouda Channappagouda Patil: Mines and Geology from Commerce and Industries Department


H.Nagesh: Excise


Prabhu Chauhan: Animal Husbandry


Smt. Jolle Shashikala Annasaheb: Women and Child Development, Empowerment of differently Abled and Senior Citizens


K.S.Eshwarappa: Rural Development and Panchayat Raj

R Ashoka: Revenue Department excluding Muzrai


Jagadish Shettar: Large & Medium Scale Industries excluding Sugar


B. Sreeramulu: Health & Family Welfare excluding Medical Education


S. Suresh Kumar: Primary & Secondary Education and Sakala


V. Somanna: Housing

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka cabinet Karnataka ministers portfolio BS Yediyurappa
India Matters
Sabarinathan being recognized
With one hand tied up, youngster from TN's Nagapattinam swims 10 km in sea
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | ISRO)
ISRO quiz top scorers to watch Chandrayaan-2 landing with PM Modi
The villagers were so happy to see the DM that they carried him on a palanquin. (Photo| EPS)
Mizoram locals see a DM in their village for first time, give him a palanquin ride
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
International Dog Day: Five times we failed our strays

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Software developer Mantena Lakshmi Narayana Raju took up organic farming as a profession in Buddham village of Bapatla Mandal in Guntur district | Express
TNIE Explores: This techie from Guntur ditched his US job for farming
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp