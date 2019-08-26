Home States Karnataka

Karnataka floods: Inter-ministerial team to submit report to Centre in two days, says Yediyurappa

Yediyurappa has directed the newly-inducted ministers in his cabinet to tour the flood-affected districts extensively for two days and asked them to provide relief to the flood victims on priority.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (Photo| PTI)

By ANI

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday said that the inter-ministerial central team is in the state to assess the damage caused due to the floods and will submit a report to the Centre in two days.

"The Centre has sent a study team to our state. The team has come to study flood-hit areas here. They will give the report to the Centre in two days. I am sure that the central government will give sufficient funds to the state," he told reporters here.

"The central government has sent the team to our state first. They know the situation in the state. Amit Shah and Nirmala Sitharaman had come here before and did aerial surveys," he added.

The Home Ministry has constituted teams to conduct on-the-spot situation assessments of the damage and relief operations in the flood-affected states of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Kerala and Karnataka.

So far, at least 82 people have lost their lives in flood-related incidents in Karnataka.

In light of the ongoing crisis, Yediyurappa has directed the newly-inducted ministers in his cabinet to tour the flood-affected districts extensively for two days from Wednesday and asked them to provide relief to the flood victims on priority.

