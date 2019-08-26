Home States Karnataka

Karnataka portfolios distribution: BS Yediyurappa Cabinet meets on Monday

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa now has a cabinet of 17 ministers, but with portfolios yet to be allotted, he continues to run the show all by himself. 

Published: 26th August 2019 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (Photo| PTI)

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa now has a cabinet of 17 ministers, but with portfolios yet to be allotted, he continues to run the show all by himself. 

The cabinet will officially meet for the first time on Monday and the newly-appointed ministers hope to know which ministry they will be heading at least before 4 pm when the Chief Minister chairs the meeting.

The ministers, who were sent away to review the situation in the flood-affected districts, are expected to submit their reports on Monday on the relief measures taken. 

Even a month after Yediyurappa took oath as Chief Minister, the BJP government in Karnataka, which first struggled to put together a cabinet, is still busy tackling the issue of allotting portfolios for the ministers.

They have been assigned rooms in the secretariat and also official residences in Bengaluru, but with no clue on their tasks.

In the last one month, Yediyurappa has single-handedly made all decisions in the government owing to the delay in the formation of his cabinet. While the ministers met for an informal cabinet meeting on the day they were sworn in, Monday’s meeting will mark the first of Yediyurappa’s cabinet.

Portfolio allocation has been held up as the issue of having Deputy Chief Ministers or not still remains the bone of contention. While the party central leadership is said to be keen on having deputies to Yediyurappa, the Chief Minister has been vehemently opposing it.  

B Sriramulu, when asked about his prospects, said, “It was the wish of the people that I become Deputy CM, but it is up to the party. I had aspirations too, but everything depends on the party’s decision. We will all work as per the party leadership’s decision.”

With the central leadership propping up the idea of having one SC/ST, one OBC and one Vokkaliga or Lingayat Deputy CM, Sriramulu is a frontrunner for the post. 

Meanwhile, even as he struggles to find a delicate balance in portfolio allocation, Yediyurappa continues to firefight the dissent among senior leaders who were not included in the cabinet. As soon as the portfolio allocation is completed, the BJP is expected to look at a round of cabinet expansion where disgruntled seniors can be accommodated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
B S Yediyurappa Karnataka cabinet expansion BJP B Sriramulu
India Matters
Sabarinathan being recognized
With one hand tied up, youngster from TN's Nagapattinam swims 10 km in sea
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | ISRO)
ISRO quiz top scorers to watch Chandrayaan-2 landing with PM Modi
The villagers were so happy to see the DM that they carried him on a palanquin. (Photo| EPS)
Mizoram locals see a DM in their village for first time, give him a palanquin ride
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
International Dog Day: Five times we failed our strays

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Software developer Mantena Lakshmi Narayana Raju took up organic farming as a profession in Buddham village of Bapatla Mandal in Guntur district | Express
TNIE Explores: This techie from Guntur ditched his US job for farming
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp