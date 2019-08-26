Karnataka portfolios distribution: BS Yediyurappa Cabinet meets on Monday

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa now has a cabinet of 17 ministers, but with portfolios yet to be allotted, he continues to run the show all by himself.

The cabinet will officially meet for the first time on Monday and the newly-appointed ministers hope to know which ministry they will be heading at least before 4 pm when the Chief Minister chairs the meeting.

The ministers, who were sent away to review the situation in the flood-affected districts, are expected to submit their reports on Monday on the relief measures taken.

Even a month after Yediyurappa took oath as Chief Minister, the BJP government in Karnataka, which first struggled to put together a cabinet, is still busy tackling the issue of allotting portfolios for the ministers.

They have been assigned rooms in the secretariat and also official residences in Bengaluru, but with no clue on their tasks.

In the last one month, Yediyurappa has single-handedly made all decisions in the government owing to the delay in the formation of his cabinet. While the ministers met for an informal cabinet meeting on the day they were sworn in, Monday’s meeting will mark the first of Yediyurappa’s cabinet.

Portfolio allocation has been held up as the issue of having Deputy Chief Ministers or not still remains the bone of contention. While the party central leadership is said to be keen on having deputies to Yediyurappa, the Chief Minister has been vehemently opposing it.

B Sriramulu, when asked about his prospects, said, “It was the wish of the people that I become Deputy CM, but it is up to the party. I had aspirations too, but everything depends on the party’s decision. We will all work as per the party leadership’s decision.”

With the central leadership propping up the idea of having one SC/ST, one OBC and one Vokkaliga or Lingayat Deputy CM, Sriramulu is a frontrunner for the post.

Meanwhile, even as he struggles to find a delicate balance in portfolio allocation, Yediyurappa continues to firefight the dissent among senior leaders who were not included in the cabinet. As soon as the portfolio allocation is completed, the BJP is expected to look at a round of cabinet expansion where disgruntled seniors can be accommodated.