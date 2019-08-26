Kateel’s job: To make the party bigger than leaders

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Political dynamics in the state unit of the ruling BJP is in for a major change. By appointing Nalin Kumar Kateel as the state president of the party, the BJP high command seems to have sent a clear message that from now on, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will put in all his efforts to deliver good governance, while the central leadership will groom the next line of leaders.

Besides political analysts, many within the party see it as the beginning of a tectonic shift in power equations in the BJP, which so far depended mostly on a few leaders to win elections and also build the organisation.

“Now, the focus is on promoting young leaders with a strong Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideology and further strengthening the organisation, rather than merely depending on the old guard to win them elections,” says political analyst Mohan Ram.

Kateel makes that amply clear when he says his focus will be on strengthening the party base across the state, to ensure that its candidates win elections purely on the organisational strength of the party, and not due to any other reasons.

In Karnataka, Yediyurappa is seen as BJP’s biggest strength, with the dominant Lingayat community firmly backing his leadership. He is among the very few leaders in the party — and perhaps the state — who have this sort of appeal and influence across Karnataka. Since the early 1980s, he has been the most prominent face of the party, and went on to become BJP’s first chief minister in South India in 2008. Although he left the party and returned after the 2014 elections, he was again made its state unit chief, leader of the opposition in the Assembly and chief minister for the fourth time.

In fact, for 14 months, he was holding two important responsibilities — state president and opposition leader -- simultaneously, that too during the Lok Sabha polls, in which BJP reached an all-time high of 25 out of 28 seats in the state. That’s the prominence he has in the party.

Now, things seem to be changing slowly. While Yediyurappa continues to be BJP’s undisputed leader in Karnataka, the party seems to be keen on grooming the next line of leaders, and the ground is being prepared from some time. Young leaders were given tickets to contest the Lok Sabha polls, besides important responsibilities in the state unit, and made ministers.

Kateel, MP from coastal Karnataka, is one among these young leaders. According to party leaders, he is strongly backed by the RSS and BL Santhosh, BJP National General Secretary, (Organization).

“In a way, the party high command has made a clear distinction between party activities, which will be directly supervised by Santhosh, who is from Karnataka, and the government headed by Yediyurappa,” said a BJP leader.

Political analyst Prof Harish Ramaswamy says what is being done in Karnataka now is in line with the BJP’s national strategy, which was put in place in many other states, including Maharashtra. “The party is grooming the second line of leaders, who can connect with young voters and also articulate the policies of the party and government well. These changes are being made after the party got a massive mandate across the country,” he said.

According to BJP insiders, after Kateel’s appointment, Santhosh is likely to play a much bigger role in party activities in the state. Santhosh had worked as general secretary (organisation) in the state unit for eight years before he was elevated to the national unit by party president Amit Shah recently.

“It helps to clearly bifurcate responsibilities between senior leaders, but we should not end up having two power centres in the state. The party must supplement and complement the government’s efforts and not be seen as an adversary,” said a party leader.

Many in the party hope that with a strong high command, that situation is unlikely to arise.

The next few months will indicate how things are likely to pan out as the new president, in consultation with the party high command, will put in place a team of general secretaries and other office-bearers to take up party activities, while the CM will be looking to have a full-fledged government with ministers and their portfolios.

Perhaps by-polls to the Assembly segments will put to test that synergy between the party and the government.