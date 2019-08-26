Leader of Opposition post up for grabs

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is not just the government that is struggling to give its ministers portfolios in Karnataka. The fight over the position seems to be evident in the Congress as well, with questions being raised over who the Leader of Opposition will be.

Given the current scenario, Congress, which has the second-highest number of seats in the legislative assembly, qualifies to be the chief Opposition. Legislative party chief of the Congress, Siddaramaiah, would naturally assume the status of Leader of Opposition. With no clarity on whether the JD(S) and Congress would continue as alliance partners and act as a single Opposition or part ways, murmurs of a change of leadership in the Congress Legislative Party chief are making the rounds.

“I am in no race. People who are in a hurry, people who want government bungalows and cars, can be the leader of the Opposition. I have no such aspirations,” said D K Shivakumar, MLA Kanakpura and former minister. The statement came across as a jibe to sitting CLP chief Siddaramaiah, who continues to occupy government guest house ‘Cauvery’ as his official residence, despite the BJP being in power in the state.

While JD(S) Supremo H D Devegowda, former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and CLP Chief Siddaramaiah have been exchanging barbs accusing each other of the failure of the coalition government, none have commented on whether the alliance continues or not. Central leadership of the Congress are expected to visit Karnataka on Monday to tackle the situation between the two parties.

Keeping in mind that caste equations have to be maintained if Congress stays as independent Opposition, the likes of G Parameshwara, D K Shivakumar, M B Patil are putting in their hats to replace Siddaramaiah, to take on the role of Leader of Opposition.