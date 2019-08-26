Home States Karnataka

Leader of Opposition post up for grabs

Given the current scenario, Congress, which has the second-highest number of seats in the legislative assembly, qualifies to be the chief Opposition.

Published: 26th August 2019 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is not just the government that is struggling to give its ministers portfolios in Karnataka. The fight over the position seems to be evident in the Congress as well, with questions being raised over who the Leader of Opposition will be. 

Given the current scenario, Congress, which has the second-highest number of seats in the legislative assembly, qualifies to be the chief Opposition. Legislative party chief of the Congress, Siddaramaiah, would naturally assume the status of Leader of Opposition. With no clarity on whether the JD(S) and Congress would continue as alliance partners and act as a single Opposition or part ways, murmurs of a change of leadership in the Congress Legislative Party chief are making the rounds. 

“I am in no race. People who are in a hurry, people who want government bungalows and cars, can be the leader of the Opposition. I have no such aspirations,” said D K Shivakumar, MLA Kanakpura and former minister. The statement came across as a jibe to sitting CLP chief Siddaramaiah, who continues to occupy government guest house ‘Cauvery’ as his official residence, despite the BJP being in power in the state. 
While JD(S) Supremo H D Devegowda, former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and CLP Chief Siddaramaiah have been exchanging barbs accusing each other of the failure of the coalition government, none have commented on whether the alliance continues or not. Central leadership of the Congress are expected to visit Karnataka on Monday to tackle the situation between the two parties. 

Keeping in mind that caste equations have to be maintained if Congress stays as independent Opposition, the likes of G Parameshwara, D K Shivakumar, M B Patil are putting in their hats to replace Siddaramaiah, to take on the role of Leader of Opposition. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Siddaramaiah
India Matters
Sabarinathan being recognized
With one hand tied up, youngster from TN's Nagapattinam swims 10 km in sea
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | ISRO)
ISRO quiz top scorers to watch Chandrayaan-2 landing with PM Modi
The villagers were so happy to see the DM that they carried him on a palanquin. (Photo| EPS)
Mizoram locals see a DM in their village for first time, give him a palanquin ride
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
International Dog Day: Five times we failed our strays

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Software developer Mantena Lakshmi Narayana Raju took up organic farming as a profession in Buddham village of Bapatla Mandal in Guntur district | Express
TNIE Explores: This techie from Guntur ditched his US job for farming
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp