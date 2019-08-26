Sullia BJP to press for ministerial berth for MLA Angara

Home States Karnataka

MANGALURU: Dakshina Kannada district leadership of the BJP has decided to take a delegation of MLAs and local leaders in Sullia to Bengaluru to request Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to accommodate S Angara, a six-time MLA from Sullia, in the state Cabinet.

The discontent in the party over denying Cabinet berth to Angara has resulted in the resignation of 300 representatives of BJP from gram sabhas, co-operatives and other bodies in Sullia.

The party's district president Sanjeeva Matandoor, along with former MLCs Monappa Bhandary and Ganesh Karnik, had met the local leaders of Sullia on Saturday.

Later in a statement, Matandoor, also Puttur MLA, said the party workers had expected ministerial berth for Angara.

The Chief Minister would be requested to accommodate him in the Cabinet in the next expansion.

The appointment of Dakshina district MP Nalin Kumar Kateel as state BJP president has not satisfied the party leaders and workers in Sullia.

Partys Sullia assembly constituency president Venkat Valalambe said Kateels nomination would not deter workers from demanding ministers post for Angara.

Matandoor, who visited Angara at his residence, said the latter has agreed to take part in the party function in Bengaluru on Tuesday in which Nalin Kumar Kateel would take charge as state president.

Sullia is a stronghold of BJP in the district and it had elected Angara even when Congress swept all seats in the district except Sullia in the previous elections.

