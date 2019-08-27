Five of a family die in road accident in Karnataka

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Five members of a family including two children were killed on the spot in a road accident near Savalagi village of Kalaburagi taluk late on Monday night, police sources said here on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Sanjaya Chadachana (29), his wife Rani Chadachana (26), sons Shreyas (3) and Dheeraj (2) and relative Bhagyashree Alagi (22). The deceased were residents of South Solapur taluk of Maharastra. Three others who suffered severe injuries were admitted to a private hospital in Kalaburagi.

Police sources said that all the deceased and injured after finishing pilgrimage on the occasion of Shravana Maasa were returning to their native South Solapur from Tirupati. When they were near Savalagi village of Kalaburagi taluk, the Scorpio vehicle in which they were travelling hit a lorry which was parked on the roadside.

The matter has been informed to the relatives of the deceased and the bodies would be handed over to them after postmortem, sources said.

A case has been registered at Traffic Police Station.