Home States Karnataka

Five of a family die in road accident in Karnataka

The victims were on their way back to South Solapur after finishing their pilgrimage when their car hit a stationary lorry parked on the roadside.

Published: 27th August 2019 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

Car Accident

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Five members of a family including two children were killed on the spot in a road accident near Savalagi village of Kalaburagi taluk late on Monday night, police sources said here on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Sanjaya Chadachana (29), his wife Rani Chadachana (26), sons Shreyas (3) and Dheeraj (2) and relative Bhagyashree Alagi (22). The deceased were residents of South Solapur taluk of Maharastra. Three others who suffered severe injuries were admitted to a private hospital in Kalaburagi.

Police sources said that all the deceased and injured after finishing pilgrimage on the occasion of Shravana Maasa were returning to their native South Solapur from Tirupati. When they were near Savalagi village of Kalaburagi taluk, the Scorpio vehicle in which they were travelling hit a lorry which was parked on the roadside. 

The matter has been informed to the relatives of the deceased and the bodies would be handed over to them after postmortem, sources said.

A case has been registered at Traffic Police Station.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Road accident
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu
World champion PV Sindhu returns to hero's welcome outside airport in New Delhi
BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur pays tributes to former Union minister Arun Jaitley and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Babulal Gaur during a condolence meeting at the party’s state headquarters in Bhopal, Monday | pti
Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur says Opposition's 'marak shakti' behind Swaraj, Jaitley deaths
Gallery
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
281: VVS Laxman, India v Australia, Kolkata, 2001 | India, beaten by 10 wickets in the series opener by an all-time great Australia side, were staring at another defeat when captain Steve Waugh made them follow-on at Eden Gardens. In the second innings
From VVS Laxman to Ben Stokes: Six greatest Test innings of all-time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp