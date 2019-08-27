Indira Canteen irregularities to be probed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Monday ordered a probe into the alleged irregularities in Indira Canteens claiming subsidy amount from the state government. The government also ordered a probe into the alleged irregularities in infrastructure development works taken up in Bengaluru under the ‘Nagarotana’ scheme.

In Bengaluru, 174 Indira Canteens and 15 mobile canteens serve 62,7000 meals every month.

“M/s Cheftalk Food and Hospitality Services Pvt Ltd and M/s Rewards that manage Indira Canteens in Bengaluru get Rs 6,82,81373 crore subsidy from the government every month... There were allegations that information provided to the government is not correct and there are also complaints about irregularities,” the CM stated in a note sent to the Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department.

Indira Canteens started to provide food at subsidized prices across the state and was one of the flagship projects started by the Congress government headed by Siddaramaiah. Senior Congress leaders had warned the government of launching a protest within and outside the legislature if the government cut funds to any of the welfare schemes started during the Congress government.

Yediyurappa also directed the Additional Chief Secretary to probe alleged irregularities in infrastructure development works taken up in Bengaluru under the ‘Nagarotana’ scheme between November 3, 2016, and June 30, 2019.

“It has come to the government’s notice that in the work orders given to the contractors, the amount mentioned is 32 per cent more than the estimated cost of the projects. Probe has been ordered into alleged irregularities in works sanctioned by the Empowered Committee... The officer has been directed to give the report within three months,” the CM stated.

Exactly a month after Yediyurappa took over as the CM, the government is ordering a probe into the alleged irregularities during the Congress-JDS coalition government in the state.