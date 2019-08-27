Karnataka cabinet panel to address river issues

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ministers of Karnataka attended the first official cabinet meeting on Monday. Headed by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, the cabinet discussed the damages in flood-hit districts.

Some of the key cabinet decisions included appointing a cabinet sub-committee to look into the matters of the interstate river and water-sharing issues. “Under the CM’s leadership, Govind Karjol, Basavraj Bommai and R Ashoka will be part of the sub-committee,” said Basavraj Bommai. “We will recommend to the Centre to bring coffee and spice plantation under insurance cover,” said JC Madhuswamy.