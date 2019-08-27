Kids’ deaths: HC takes up suo motu PIL 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Treating a letter from All India Lawyers Union about electrocution of five students at a hostel run by the government in a rented building in Koppal district as a suo motu PIL petition, the Karnataka High Court on Monday issued notice to the state government.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Mohammad Nawaz asked the State to file a response to the court’s notice. The next hearing will be held on September 17.

The petitioner has prayed to the court to issue directions for study of safety of students in government-run hostels and also for framing of guidelines.

Five students were electrocuted while pulling down a rope from a flagpole on August 19, at Devaraj Urs Pre-metric Hostel at Bannikatti in Koppal.

The Karnataka Lokayukta has also initiated suo motu proceedings based on the media reports of electrocution due to negligence and sought details from the State on safety measures in such hostels.