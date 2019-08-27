Home States Karnataka

Sombre mood in BJP as Nalin Kumar Kateel takes charge as Karnataka unit chief

Senior leaders including R Ashok, Aravind Limbavali, Umesh Katti and others did not attend.

Published: 27th August 2019 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who was BJP state president for the last three years, hands over charge to newly inducted state chief Nalin Kumar Kateel at the party head office in Malleswaram, Bengaluru, on Tuesday

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who was BJP state president for the last three years, hands over charge to newly inducted state chief Nalin Kumar Kateel at the party head office in Malleswaram, Bengaluru, on Tuesday | SHRIRAM B N

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  In a sure sign of the discontent brewing within the BJP over portfolio allocations, several leaders chose to stay away from the formal ceremony marking the elevation of MP Nalin Kumar Kateel to the post of state president of the BJP. 

The mood at the event, held at the party office on Tuesday, was sombre instead of festive as senior leaders including R Ashok, Aravind Limbavali, Umesh Katti and others did not attend. Jagannath Bhavan, the head office of the BJP, was decorated with saffron flags and buntings. However, the celebratory mood was missing. 

Crackers, a definite sign of festivities, were conspicous in their absence and there were no sweets distributed to those who showed up. For BJP MLAs, not making it into the cabinet was reason enough to stay away while for those who took oath as Ministers, not getting a portfolio of their choice was the reason. Party workers, mostly from coastal Karnataka, who had come to see Kateel take charge, were however present in force. 

ALSO READ: 'Party strength comes first, individual popularity next'

Senior leaders Jagadish Shettar and Sriramulu, who made it to the cabinet, waited just a few minutes before they lift midway. Interestingly, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy also skipped the event. According to a BJP leader, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, there were neither celebrations nor ‘josh’ in the office. 

“Many of them did not get what they wanted and there was heartburn. It is but natural. Former Deputy Chief Ministers like R Ashok and KS Eshwarappa were given the Revenue and RDPR portfolios. Shettar was eyeing these portfolios but was given industries, there was a demand that Sriramulu be made Deputy Chief Minister but this was not heeded. Naturally they are disappointed,” the leader said.

ALSO READ| Despite being miffed with allocation of portfolios, Karnataka ministers hold up loyalty card

Another leader agreed with the view as well and said, “The list was announced on Monday night and the event was on Tuesday morning. Naturally those who did not make it to the cabinet will not be happy for now. But this will pass and we will work together in the coming days,” he said. Party insiders pointed at another reason for the mood as well. “Kateel is not that popular and his fame is restricted to coastal Karnataka. This is why there are not enough crowds. They want to make him popular across the state and that is why he has been appointed president,” a source explained. 

‘Will work  without causing damage’

State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Tuesday credited the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh for his elevation to the post and said it was only in the BJP that an ordinary worker could rise to the top post in the state.

He said, “I owe my success to the RSS. I am not a knowledgeable person, but because of the RSS I am here.” He described the BJP as being in a ‘golden era’ and said that party workers needed to work hard and step carefully. “I shall work and take up responsibility without bringing any damage,” he said.  Kateel took over from Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa who praised him for his work in Kerala. “We are sure he will do good here to get the BJP more than 150 seats,” Yediyurappa said. 

TAGS
Nalin Kumar Kateel Karnataa BJP president Karnataka BJP gloom Karnataka BJP unhappiness BS Yediyurappa
