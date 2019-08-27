Video of man in Karnataka's Belgavi firing in air goes viral, police launch manhunt

Sunil Patil By

BELAGAVI: A purported video of a man firing in the air using his revolver in the presence of police personnel has gone viral on social media. The incident allegedly occurred during the Vikas Jyoti rally which was heading towards Goa from Nippani as part of Prakash Yatra on the occasion of the 550th Guru Nanak Jayanti at around 8 pm on August 24, sources said.

When a procession of the tableaux reached Rani Channamma Circle, one person stepped forward and offered flowers to a Guru Nanak portrait, after which he garlanded a Sikh community leader. Later, he allegedly took out a revolver and opened fire.

Police Commissioner BS Lokesh Kumar said, “We have identified the person and have started searching for him....” Several policemen were deputed for security, while a few were spotted standing exactly behind the person who fired the shot. Over 1,200 people, including omen and children, had gathered to welcome the procession.

Speaking to reporters, Police Commissioner BS Lokesh Kumar said, “We have identified the person who opened fire in the air. We have started searching for him by registering a suo motu case at Khade Bazar police station. We are also inquiring about the policemen who were present at the spot. Action will be taken against the police personnel who failed to report this incident to higher officials,” he added.

People, however, vented their ire on police personnel for not taking action against the person for creating panic.

