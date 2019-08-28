BJP’s first Karnataka unit chief AK Subbaiah passes away

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state BJP’s first president and former MLC AK Subbaiah, passed away on Tuesday at a private hospital in Bengaluru. He was 86 years old and was suffering from kidney failure.

His mortal remains were taken to his residence in RT Nagar in Bengaluru and will be shifted on Wednesday to his estate ‘Kallugundi’ at Belluru near Hudikeri in South Kodagu, where his final rites will be carried out as per Kodava customs at about 4.30 pm.