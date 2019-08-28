Home States Karnataka

Collapse of Yediyurappa government imminent, says Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday predicted the imminent fall of the BS Yediyurappa government, leading to mid-term polls in the state.

In a series of tweets, the Congress Legislature Party leader described the BJP government as an "illegitimate child" of 'Operation Lotus'.

Operation Lotus is a term coined by the Congress and the JD(S) to target the BJP, alleging triggering of defections of legislators from other parties by the saffron party through inducements.

The BJP government came to power through "ulterior route of horse-trading by the power of money, allurement, and duress", he alleged.

Stating that Yediyurappa government did not have the people's mandate, Siddaramaiah said "Mid-term poll is imminent as this (BJP) government can collapse anytime.

"Yediyurappa is running to Delhi three days a week. He is in such a helpless state that he cannot take a decision without the consent of (BJP President) Amit Shah. He has to seek the consent of the high command. This is the true colour of BJP," Siddaramaiah said.

In an apparent bid to reconcile with the JD(S), days after the war of words with the JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and his former Chief Minister-son H D Kumaraswamy, he said the BJP was their opponent and not the JD(S).

"We are the principal opposition party. Our opponent is the communal BJP and not the JD(S). We have no grudge against the JD(S) leaders," Siddaramaiah said.

"For secular forces, the communal forces are their rivals and not the other secular force".

