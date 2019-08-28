Feisty Karnataka woman forest officer fights goons to save forest land near Siddlaghatta

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A woman Range Forest Officer is fighting a tough battle to save a 63.25-acre patch of reserve forest land from encroachers at Siddlaghatta in Chikkaballapur district. That is not all — Srilakshmi HS (30) is also fighting to save herself from a group of locals and goons.

Srilakshmi’s case comes close on the heels of the incident involving Chole Anitha, the Kagaznagar forest officer who was allegedly attacked by zilla parishad vice-chairman Koneru Krishna and his supporters in Sarasa, Telangana.

Speaking to TNIE, Srilakshmi said she and her eight-member staff had dug pits and trenches last Thursday in the 63.25-acre forest land to take up plantation. But late on Friday night, she got to know that locals had damaged it all.

“I went to file a police complaint but the area sub-inspector told me to return on Friday. I went at 10 am on Friday but the FIR was registered only in the evening after making many requests. I followed up with the police for three days, but nothing has come of it. Now, me and my staff are facing life threats from the locals and the police are not giving us any protection,” she said.This is Srilakshmi’s first posting. She was deputed to Chikkaballapur a year ago after completing training at the Telangana forest academy.

‘We will book cases under land grab Act’

Range Forest Officer Srilakshmi fighting to save 63.25 acres of the total 163.25 acres of reserve forest land. The remaining 100 acres is under litigation before the high court. Sending out a stern warning, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Punati Sridhar said, “We will book cases under the land grab Act. We have written to the police and revenue departments for action. I have also instructed the Chief Conservator of Forests to mobilise at least 200-300 of our personnel from all districts to stand by the RFO and also ensure nothing is lost. People think that they can take away forest land, but that will not be allowed.”

“The police say they cannot give our personnel protection on August 28 and have sought for another date. So our department will look for another day to take up the plantation drive,” Sridhar added.Chikkaballapur Superintendent of Police Santosh said the matter was brought to his attention only two days ago. He said farmers are claiming that it was their land for decades. “But now, Forest Department officials say it belongs to them. We have asked for records,” he added.

“I am not sure about the RFO, but I have spoken to the Deputy Conservator of Forests who said the land records were yet to be filed. We will provide them security. But we have to deploy our staff for security to install a mobile tower. After that, our staff can provide cover to forest officials in taking up the plantation,” he added.