Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation to run 1,800 extra buses for festival rush

BENGALURU: To provide additional services to passengers travelling for Gowri Ganesha on September 2, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will operate 1,800 extra buses on August 30 and 31 August, from Bengaluru. Special inter and intra state buses will also ply on September 2.

“Buses will be exclusively operated from Kempegowda Bus Station in Bengaluru to Dharmastala, Kukkesubramanya, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mangaluru, Kundapura, Sringeri, Horanadu, Davangere, Hubballi, Dharwad, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Gokarna, Sirsi, Karwar, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Koppala, Yadgir, Bidar, Tirupathi and other places,” said a press statement issued by Chief Traffic Manager (operations), KSRTC.

Special buses from Mysuru Road bus station will be exclusively operated towards Mysuru, Hunsur, Piriyapatna, Virajpet, Kushalanagar and Madikeri. As for inter-state buses, they will start from Shantinagar bus depot and go to Madurai, Kumbakonam, Trichy, Chennai, Coimbatore, Tirupathi, Vijayawada, Hyderabad and other places in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh/Telangana.

Based on the traffic, special buses will also operate from Sri Basaveshwara Bus Station, Vijayanagara, Jayanagar 4th Block, Jalahalli Cross, Navarang, Malleshwaram 18th Cross, Banashankari, Jeevanbheemanagar, ITI Gate, Ganganagar, Kengeri Satellite Town to Shivamogga, Davanagere, Tirupathi, Mangaluru, Kundapur, Sringeri, Horanadu, Kukkesubramanya, Dharmastala and other places.

In addition to the above, special buses will be operated from all taluk/district bus stands in the jurisdiction of KSRTC.