Kashmiri student moves HC against communication blackout

A 23-year-old Kashmiri student of a city university has moved the Karnataka HC against the “communication blackout” in Kashmir.

Published: 28th August 2019 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 23-year-old Kashmiri student of a city university has moved the Karnataka HC against the “communication blackout” in Kashmir. Syed Peerzada Suheel Ahmad from Pulwama district claimed that he was unable to communicate with his family due to the “illegal and arbitrary” communication blackout. 

Claiming that he last spoke to his family on August 8, he said limited easing of restrictions of landlines did not bring him relief, as his house did not have one.“The illegal blocking of communication has raised concern over safety of my family as my parents are suffering from health issues. We don’t have any clue about availability of medicines due to the curfew-like situation,” Ahmad said. 

Contending that the Centre’s move is a violation of fundamental rights, Ahmad, who is doing his MA, requested the court to issue directions to the Centre to restore all communication modes. Justice Alok Aradhe adjourned the hearing to August 30. 

